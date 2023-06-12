Zuckerberg hails Musk for ‘lean’ Twitter

NEW DELHI: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has praised Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk for making Twitter “a lot leaner” which has been “good for the industry” overall.

On the ‘The Lex Fridman Podcast’ show, Zuckerberg said that Musk “led a push early on to make Twitter a lot leaner”.“Those were generally good changes. I also think that it was probably good for the industry that he made those changes because my sense is that there were a lot of other people who thought that those were good changes but who may have been a little shy about doing them,” Zuckerberg told the host.

According to Meta founder, Musk’s efforts to make the platform more technical by removing layers of management, leaving less distance between engineers at the company and himself was a good move.

After acquiring the platform for $44 billion, Musk brought down Twitter workforce to around 1,000 from nearly 7,800.