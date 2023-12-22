Zomato offers to buy logistics brand Shiprocket for $2 billion

NEW DELHI: Online food platform Zomato has made an offer to acquire home-grown logistics solution provider Shiprocket for close to $2 billion (more than Rs 16,600 crore), media reported on Thursday.

Zomato has made an offer to buy the company and no final decision has been taken on the deal yet, the report said, citing people aware of the development.

In August last year, Zomato-backed Shiprocket, also backed by Info Edge, Temasek and Lightrock, raised $33.5 million that took its valuation to around $1.2 billion.

Zomato, in the same month, completed the acquisition of quick commerce company Blinkit (formerly Grofers) and its warehousing and ancillary services business. Zomato’s board approved the Rs 4,447 crore transaction to acquire Blinkit. The ancillary business was bought for Rs 61 crore.