Zomato-backed CureFit cuts 120 jobs to streamline ops

NEW DELHI: Zomato-backed fitness startup CureFit has slashed 120 jobs earlier this week in a restructuring exercise, a media report said on Tuesday. The latest job cuts impacted workers across the company’s brands like Sugar.fit, Carefit, Cultfit, among others, reports Inc42. “As part of our regular annual operating planning process, we have reduced some redundant positions with the aim of streamlining operations,” the company was quoted as saying.

“This is aimed at improving productivity and setting us up for full profitability in FY25. We have done this with thoughtful consideration and with the interest of creating long-term value for our stakeholders,” it added. Earlier in 2020, the fitness startup laid off around 800 employees.