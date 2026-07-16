Zoho rolls out new AI-driven LMS educational platform

The platform is launching first in India, with roll-outs across global markets to follow in the coming months, each with regional capabilities tailored to local educational requirements. In India, Zoho is making Zoho Classes 2.0 available at no product licensing cost to all Central and State Government schools, colleges, and universities, in a move to democratise access to educational technology.

Additionally, any teacher with up to 100 students can use the platform free of charge.