Zoho rolls out new AI-driven LMS educational platform

CHENNAI: Zoho on Wednesday (July 15) announced the launch of Zoho Classes 2.0, an AI-powered academic LMS built in India and designed for educational institutions worldwide.
The platform is launching first in India, with roll-outs across global markets to follow in the coming months, each with regional capabilities tailored to local educational requirements. In India, Zoho is making Zoho Classes 2.0 available at no product licensing cost to all Central and State Government schools, colleges, and universities, in a move to democratise access to educational technology.
Additionally, any teacher with up to 100 students can use the platform free of charge.
The platform is localised for the Indian market and its linguistic diversity, supporting all 22 scheduled Indian languages. “Every education system is unique, and technology must be built around local needs and diverse learning environments. This belief has shaped Zoho Classes into a platform designed to adapt to the diverse students and education systems it serves,” said Mani Vembu, CEO, Zoho.
“We hope this enables more institutions to harness technology to improve learning outcomes and expand educational opportunities,” he further added.