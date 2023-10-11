Zoho ramps up its collaboration platform Cliq

BENGALURU: Zoho, the global technology company, announced that it has grown by 37% in India, one of its fastest growing markets, in 2022. The company also launched Cliq Rooms, a smart conference rooms solution, and announced new updates to Zoho Cliq, its communication and collaboration platform, that will enable it to further boost its upmarket momentum.

These announcements were made on the sidelines of Zoholics India, the company’s annual user conference, held at Bengaluru this year.

“Zoho Cliq is the most refined collaborative platform in the world. Zoho offers the operating system for business and we call Cliq the operating system for Zoho. The entire functionality of the Zoho suite is increasingly available through Cliq, with its messaging interface.

This allows employees across a large organisation (like Zoho Corp. itself) to communicate and collaborate, provide data in real time to apps, and consume reports, all from the world-class interface, across the desktop and mobile platforms,” said Sridhar Vembu, CEO and Co-founder of Zoho Corp.

“With this launch, Zoho Cliq provides a robust platform that can enable employees to perform most of their tasks right from within the app, whether it is resolving a customer issue or approving expenses.

This can help organisations, especially ones in the medium and large segment, improve both employee experience and customer experience by bringing in the key functions from front-end and back-end apps into the Cliq interface,” added Vembu.

Zoho Cliq is one of the most used apps in Zoho One. As Cliq is maturing as a platform, it has seen a 30% increase in user migration from Slack and MS Teams in 2022. According to a report, the revenue of the Indian collaboration software market is expected to be $275.50 million by 2028.

The solution has been completely developed in India, and is a part of Zoho’s R&D efforts in building a unified technology stack, that will in turn allow the company to offer unparalleled user experience.

For a distributed workforce, Cliq offers a customisable interface that can be changed to different languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Kannada (with more languages coming soon), improving accessibility.

Live translation is provided for various Indian as well as international languages that helps users interact with internal and external users from other regions.