Zoho launches AI agent-ready Catalyst 3.0

CHENNAI: Zoho has announced the launch of Catalyst 3.0, the agent-ready full-stack cloud development platform, equipped with all-new capabilities to enhance the AI-native developer experience.
Catalyst 3.0 is aimed at empowering developers by fast-tracking the prompt-to-production process. To enhance accessibility and equip future developers with modern tools, the platform is also offering a free student programme, allowing next-gen developers to learn, experiment and deploy applications seamlessly.
Over 72% of developers rely on AI everyday to write code. However, coding is only one part of the development process and developers still need to work on provisioning, connecting and operating the underlying cloud infrastructure, often across different platforms.
Catalyst 3.0 eliminates this bottleneck by helping developers take an app straight from their agentic AI coding assistants to production-grade infrastructure without leaving the coding environment.
The platform is built for system integrators and software firms building custom solutions, as well as indie developers looking to move from prototype to production without managing infra themselves.