Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu warns of AI-driven tech bubble, says valuations are ‘even bigger than 1999’

In a post on social media platform X, Vembu highlighted the price-to-sales ratios of major technology firms, arguing that current market valuations appear increasingly detached from underlying business fundamentals.

He cited companies such as Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta Platforms and Micron Technology, noting that several are trading at elevated multiples of their annual revenues.

According to Vembu, Nvidia currently trades at around 20 times sales, while Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft command price-to-sales ratios of roughly 10 to 11 times. Meta stands at about 7.5 times sales, while Micron trades near 19 times sales.