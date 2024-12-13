Zoho finance-operations suite grows 50% in India

CHENNAI: Zoho, on Thursday announced its finance and operations suite saw a revenue growth of 50 per cent in India in 2023.

It also unveiled key enhancements to its GST-compliant accounting software Zoho Books, inventory management software Zoho Inventory, and practice management app for accountants Zoho Practice.

This announcement includes Zoho Books’ industry-first integration with the invoice management system on the GST portal, offering businesses a seamless way to verify and claim input tax credit from within the Zoho Books’ application. “We see a high adoption rate of Zoho’s finance and operations applications in India,” said Prashant Ganti, head, product management, finance and operations business unit, Zoho Corp.