Zoho Creator expands training initiatives to cover tier 2/3 towns

CHENNAI: The city-based Zoho, on the occasion of International Programmers Day (celebrated on September 13), announced the expansion of Zoho Creator’s ‘Young Creators Program’ (YCP) to tier 2/3 towns, including Agra, Coimbatore, and Kottayam.

YCP aims to empower future business professionals, with minimal to no coding experience, to build comprehensive solutions. Additionally, Zoho Creator is conducting a free training program during the developer month (September), for business users and developers to help them deep-dive into the dynamic low-code technology landscape.

“In the current environment of rapid technological advancements, it has become imperative for individuals across industries and professions to upskill themselves regularly,” said Bharath Kumar B, head, marketing and customer success, Zoho Creator.

Launched in 2022, YCP has collaborated with 24 educational institutions across 14 cities and towns in the country, including Guntur, Roorkee, Vellore, and Guwahati.

The two-day training helps students with the fundamentals of building applications and solutions on Zoho Creator. Students are also familiarised with critical aspects of application building like business process automation and analytics via the low-code platform.

As for the developer month free training, experts from the Zoho Creator team will provide free training to registered users in two stages, depending on their familiarity with the technology.

Stage 1 is designed to equip business users (across functions) who do not have coding know-how to build device-agnostic applications. Stage 2 is curated for users with prior coding and implementation experience, to train them for advanced capabilities of low-code platforms.