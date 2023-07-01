Zoho Books’ student edition unveiled on CA Day

CHENNAI: Zoho Corporation, the Chennai-based global tech company, has announced the student edition of its GST-compliant cloud-accounting software, Zoho Books on the occasion of CA Day.

This free edition offers aspiring CAs and future finance professionals a modern accounting solution. “The launching of the student edition is part of Zoho’s mission to equip future CAs with tools that would help them be at the forefront of technological advancements,” said Prashant Ganti, head of product management, Zoho Finance, and Operations Suite.