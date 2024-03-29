Begin typing your search...

Zetwerk bags order from Indian Oil for 1,400 fast chargers for EVs

These will be the DC dual gun CCS2 DC charger that can charge two vehicles simultaneously with a dynamic load-sharing mode, the statement said.

29 March 2024
CHENNAI: Manufacturing unicorn Zetwerk on Thursday said it has bagged the largest order from India Oil Corporation to set up over 1,400 fast chargers for electric vehicles (capacity of 50-60kW and 100-120kW) across the country. Indian Oil has floated a tender for 6,000 chargers, in which 40 EV suppliers across the country participated.

“These charging stations will be deployed as per requirement across IOC outlets, providing a seamless charging experience. By conveniently locating these stations in major cities, we will enable the widespread adoption of EV mobility and drive the nation towards a sustainable future,” said Abhay Adya, business head - renewables, Zetwerk.

DTNEXT Bureau

