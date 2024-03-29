Zetwerk bags order from Indian Oil for 1,400 fast chargers for EVs

CHENNAI: Manufacturing unicorn Zetwerk on Thursday said it has bagged the largest order from India Oil Corporation to set up over 1,400 fast chargers for electric vehicles (capacity of 50-60kW and 100-120kW) across the country. Indian Oil has floated a tender for 6,000 chargers, in which 40 EV suppliers across the country participated.

These will be the DC dual gun CCS2 DC charger that can charge two vehicles simultaneously with a dynamic load-sharing mode, the statement said.

“These charging stations will be deployed as per requirement across IOC outlets, providing a seamless charging experience. By conveniently locating these stations in major cities, we will enable the widespread adoption of EV mobility and drive the nation towards a sustainable future,” said Abhay Adya, business head - renewables, Zetwerk.