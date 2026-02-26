ZeroHarm Sciences raises Rs 65 cr funding

HYDERABAD: ZeroHarm Sciences, a nano-formulated, plant-based nutraceutical brand, on Wednesday announced it has raised Rs 65 crore from Kotak Life Sciences Fund and Alkemi Growth Capital.
Kotak Alternate Asset Managers Ltd (Kotak Alts), through its Kotak Life Sciences Fund I (KLSF-I), invested Rs 40 crore, while Alkemi Growth Capital, a healthcare and consumer wellness-focused venture fund, invested Rs 25 cr, as per a release.
Cipher-Plexus acted as the exclusive financial advisor to the transaction.
ZeroHarm will also invest in national brand building, international expansion across the US, UK and the Middle East, and scaling its vertically integrated R&D and manufacturing ecosystem.