Zee Entertainment posts Rs 14.15 crore net loss for Q1

CHENNAI: In a not so entertaining news to its shareholders, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) Wednesday said it closed the first quarter of FY24 with a net loss of Rs 14.15 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the ZEEL said during the first quarter of FY24, it had registered a operational revenue of Rs 1,832.35 crore (against Q1FY23's Rs 1,663.24 crore) and a net loss of Rs 14.15 crore (net profit Rs 248.87 crore).

During the quarter under review, the company’s expenses went up to Rs 1,758.82 crore, up from Rs1,458.24 crore spent during the previous year corresponding period.