Yum! Brands to sell Pizza Hut for $2.7 bn

Under the terms of the agreement with Yum China, Yum! will sell Pizza Hut China to Yum China for approximately $1.2 billion.

Across the two transactions, Yum! expects to receive approximately $2.3 billion of net proceeds after taxes, closing adjustments and transaction-contingent fees, excluding the earn-out. Yum! additionally expects to incur one-time expenses of approximately $85 million during the remainder of 2026 to effectuate the separation.

The transactions have been unanimously approved by Yum!’s Board of Directors. Yum! expects both transactions to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals. Following the close of the transactions, Yum! will no longer report on the Pizza Hut division.

Barclays and Goldman Sachs are serving as financial advisers to Yum!. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP and Mayer Brown LLP are serving as legal advisers to Yum!.