Yulu flags off shared EV mobility service in its 8th city at Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: Yulu, India's largest shared electric vehicle (EV) mobility technology firm, has launched its service here in partnership with city-based Runa Motors Pvt Ltd.

The service was inaugurated in the presence of KB Kameshwaran – ACP-Traffic, Tirunelveli city, as well as N Rahul and C Gigin Durai, both project leads for startup TN.

Following the launch, Runa Motors, which is helmed by local entrepreneur V Nagarajan, will operate a fleet of DeX GR EVs across the city with support from Yulu.

Tirunelveli is now home to the third operational Yulu Business Partnership (YBP). Previously, Yulu had launched its leisure mobility services in Indore and Kochi, in collaboration with YBP partners in those cities.

To begin with, Runa Motors and Yulu will offer hyperlocal delivery EVs for food delivery partners. In addition to providing EVs, technology, and training, Yulu has also supported Runa Motors with brand partnerships, and is working closely with Swiggy and Zomato’s city-based teams to help Runa Motors onboard new riders.

With Yulu’s proposition of enabling 30-40 per cent higher savings, the partnership will unlock several gig work jobs, boost Tirunelveli’s local economy, and enable delivery companies and local businesses to easily switch to eco-friendly vehicles for their logistics needs.

Amit Gupta, co-founder-CEO, Yulu says: “This collaboration not only marks another milestone for the YBP initiative, but also underscores Yulu’s commitment to take the EV revolution to every city and town in the country.”

Nagarajan, says his decision to partner Yulu was made easier by the fact that it is a ‘Made in India’ brand whose world-class EVs are manufactured by Bajaj Auto. He adds, “The integration of Yulu’s proven end-to-end EV mobility solution and Runa’s local expertise will transform the mobility landscape of Tirunelveli.”

Runa Motors has deployed the EVs at key spots in the city, including Thiyagarajanagar, Sambandhar Street, Megalingapuram Salai Street, Sindhupoondurai, Tirunelveli Junction and the Tirunelveli Corporation area.

The EV fleet’s energy needs will be met via three battery swapping stations powered by Yuma — a leading battery-as-a-service firm — at Thirugnanasambandar Kovil Town, Medhablock Pushpalata, and Udayarpattisalai Junction. In addition, three Yulu Centres have been established across the city to serve as touchpoints for customer information, vehicle rentals and maintenance.