YouTube revises monetisation rules; new creators to face higher thresholds from February 2027

What other changes has YouTube announced?

Inactive channels will get an extended 90-day window to meet a lower threshold of 1,000 watch hours in 365 days or 1 million Shorts views in 90 days to remain in YPP.

YouTube is also updating its terms to support new Shorts advertising formats and making changes to fan-funding terms. It said eligibility thresholds, product features and revenue-share rates for existing fan-funding features will not change.

YouTube said it has paid more than $100 billion to creators, artists and media companies over the past four years. The platform expects to pay more to creators in 2027 than in 2026.

Creators have been asked to review and accept the updated terms in YouTube Studio by January 31, 2027. The changes will take effect from February 1, 2027.