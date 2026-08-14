YouTube revises monetisation rules; new creators to face higher thresholds from February 2027

CHENNAI: YouTube is raising the eligibility thresholds for new creators to access advertising and Premium revenue sharing, with the revised rules coming into effect from February 1, 2027.
Under the updated YouTube Partner Program (YPP) rules, new creators will need 8,000 watch hours in the last 365 days or 20 million qualified Shorts views in the last 90 days to unlock ads and Premium revenue sharing.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the earlier requirement was 4,000 watch hours in the past year or 10 million Shorts views in 90 days. The new thresholds have been doubled for new creators. The existing requirement of at least 1,000 subscribers remains unchanged.
Creators already part of YPP will not be affected by the revised entry thresholds.
Creators seeking to earn ads and Premium revenue from Shorts will have to maintain 10 million qualified Shorts views in the last 90 days. YouTube said creators who already meet the threshold are unlikely to see their Shorts earnings affected.
The platform is also introducing targeted incentive programmes for Shorts creators below the 10-million-view mark, including opportunities linked to brand deals and YouTube Shopping.
Inactive channels will get an extended 90-day window to meet a lower threshold of 1,000 watch hours in 365 days or 1 million Shorts views in 90 days to remain in YPP.
YouTube is also updating its terms to support new Shorts advertising formats and making changes to fan-funding terms. It said eligibility thresholds, product features and revenue-share rates for existing fan-funding features will not change.
YouTube said it has paid more than $100 billion to creators, artists and media companies over the past four years. The platform expects to pay more to creators in 2027 than in 2026.
Creators have been asked to review and accept the updated terms in YouTube Studio by January 31, 2027. The changes will take effect from February 1, 2027.