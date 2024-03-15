‘Your gold safe with us,’ IIFLF to customers

CHENNAI: IIFL Finance on Thursday said it continues to serve its existing gold loan customers without any interruptions and the customers’ gold is safe in IIFL Finance’s lockers.

As per a RBI supervisory press release dated March 4, the company will not disburse new gold loans until further notice. However, the RBI circular allows IIFL Finance to continue service existing loans and customers without any hindrances. The NBFC said its gold loan branches will remain open as usual and staff will be available to serve existing customer needs on priority.

“We would like to further reassure you that your loan is completely safe with us and you have no reason to worry,” it said.

Admitting to operational issues, it said ‘’we are fully committed to comply with all the guidance of RBI. There are no ethical or governance issues with IIFL Finance.”

IIFL Finance, one of India’s largest retail-focused non-banking finance companies with loan assets under management of about Rs 78,000 crores, has requested its gold loan customers to stay away from any rumour or misinformation.