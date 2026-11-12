Your Emergency Fund Is Growing: When Should You Move Part of It From Savings to an FD?

How Much Emergency Money Should Stay in Your Savings Account?

In general, the savings should be sufficient to cover three to six months of basic expenses. Your income stability, family responsibilities, insurance coverage and financial commitments will determine the appropriate amount.

When assessing how much emergency fund to keep in savings account, consider the following:

● Immediate expenses: Maintain a reserve of the fund that allows you to cover urgent medical bills, essential repairs, insurance deductibles, and other payments that are not possible to defer.

● Loss of income: If at any point you happen to be laid off or one of your clients decides to drop you, this reserve should cover your expenses until your income resumes.

● Availability of funds: Consider whether you can transfer funds instantly at any time, including weekends and bank holidays.

● Family responsibilities: A family with dependants may require a larger immediately accessible balance than one where an individual has fewer financial commitments.

The savings account portion should reflect how quickly you might need the money, rather than a fixed percentage of your total balance.