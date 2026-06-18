YKK India invests $150 mn in Chennai factory

Mahindra Lifespace did not disclose whether it has sold land to YKK India or given industrial spaces on lease to set up the factory in its 600-acre cluster 'Origins by Mahindra' in Chennai. The potential revenue was also not divulged.

According to YKK India, this will be the third manufacturing plant in the country and will be spread across approximately 149,936 square metres within the integrated industrial cluster. The facility is expected to be completed by February 2028.