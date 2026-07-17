Yi’s 2-day meet from today at Madurai

MADURAI: Young Indians (Yi), part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), will host the two-day YiFi 2026 its flagship National Financial Entrepreneurship Summit, here from tomorrow under the theme Entrepreneurship Beyond Boundaries.
The summit will bring together over 600 entrepreneurs, family business leaders, next-generation successors, investors, and professionals representing 71 Young Indians Chapters from across the country.
TN industry minister S Keerthana will deliver the inaugural address at the summit.