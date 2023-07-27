Yatharth Hospital mops Rs 206 cr from anchor investors

NEW DELHI: Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Ltd on Tuesday said it has collected Rs 206 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale that opened for public subscription on Wednesday.

The company has allotted 68.65 lakh equity shares to 18 funds at Rs 300 apiece, which is also the upper end of the price band, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte, SBI Life Insurance Company, Max Life Insurance Company, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, HDFC MF, Nippon India MF and Aditya Birla Sun Life MF are among the anchor investors.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 490 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 65.51 lakh equity shares by the company’s promoter group entities.

The company has set a price band of Rs 285-300 per share for its public issue, which will be open for subscription during July 26-28.

It intends to utilise the net proceeds for repayment of the debt, funding capital expenditure expenses, funding inorganic growth initiatives through acquisition and other strategic initiatives and for general corporate purposes.

The public issue is expected to fetch Rs 677-687 crore in the price band.