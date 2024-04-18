Yamaha launches AEROX 155 version S equipped with Smart Key

CHENNAI: India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt Ltd, on Wednesday launched the AEROX 155 Version S. The latest version of the maxi-sports scooter comes with the advanced smart key technology aimed at enhancing convenience and security for riders manoeuvring through urban settings. The AEROX 155 Version S, will be available at blue square showrooms, in two colour shades - silver and racing blue at a price of Rs 1,50,600 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).



Eishin Chihana, chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies said, “As Indian cities evolve, the need for efficient transportation solutions has grown substantially, prompting Yamaha to lead with innovations that not only address but surpass the evolving demands of riders. The integration of Smart Key technology into the AEROX 155 exemplifies this commitment.”