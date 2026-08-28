Yamaha eyes expansion in India as 1.5 million vehicle capacity may fill in 2-3 years; treads carefully on EV

“We have a production capability of up to 1.5 million. My feeling is that within two or three years, this capacity is going to be fulfilled. In that case, we have to start something for the expansion of the plants,” Yamaha Motor India Group chairman Hajime Aota said here on Thursday.

The company, which operates manufacturing facilities in Chennai and Surajpur in Uttar Pradesh, is weighing whether to expand within its existing premises or consider investments at another location.

Aota said Yamaha had space available at its Chennai facility, to add capacity through further investment in manufacturing processes before committing to a new plant. Yamaha has already completed a second engine manufacturing line in Chennai this year. The location, he said, was originally chosen largely for export competitiveness, but factors such as freight corridors, labour costs and automation are now being evaluated in deciding the future manufacturing footprint.