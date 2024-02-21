Begin typing your search...

Yamaha donates ultrasound system to govt hospital in TN

Alongside this, renovation of the scanning room was also undertaken by the company and successfully completed.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|21 Feb 2024 1:15 AM GMT
Yamaha donates ultrasound system to govt hospital in TN
X

Yamaha donates ultrasound system to Kancheepuram govt hospital

CHENNAI: India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd (IYM) has donated an Ultrasound System to the Government head quarters hospital in Kancheepuram.

Alongside this, renovation of the scanning room was also undertaken by the company and successfully completed.

Held recently, the inauguration ceremony marked the completion of this initiative aimed at enhancing healthcare services of the underprivileged in the region and nearby areas.

As part of company’s commitment to the healthcare and community welfare focused on areas near to its factories, IYM completed this project in a record 45-day time encompassing the acquisition, setup of the ultrasound equipment, and the revamping of the scanning room, as per a release.

India Yamaha MotorIYMUltrasoundYamahaIndia Yamaha Motor donationKancheepuram Government hospitalUltrasound scanbusiness
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X