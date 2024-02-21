Yamaha donates ultrasound system to govt hospital in TN

CHENNAI: India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd (IYM) has donated an Ultrasound System to the Government head quarters hospital in Kancheepuram.

Alongside this, renovation of the scanning room was also undertaken by the company and successfully completed.

Held recently, the inauguration ceremony marked the completion of this initiative aimed at enhancing healthcare services of the underprivileged in the region and nearby areas.

As part of company’s commitment to the healthcare and community welfare focused on areas near to its factories, IYM completed this project in a record 45-day time encompassing the acquisition, setup of the ultrasound equipment, and the revamping of the scanning room, as per a release.