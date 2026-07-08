Xbox on reset mode triggers lay-offs, game studios drop

The initial Xbox layoffs are part of 4,800 job cuts that Microsoft announced Monday, a total that accounts for roughly 2% of the company’s workforce. It is Microsoft’s latest employee culling as it ploughs tens of billions of dollars into the infrastructure for building artificial intelligence. Microsoft executives acknowledged that the company had misread the economic challenges facing the video game industry. “Our platform teams are 40% larger than they were at the start of this generation, even as our player base and playtime have declined,” Asha Sharma, Xbox’s CEO, wrote in a letter to employees. “As we reset XBOX, we will simplify.”

While Xbox is responsible for about 6% of Microsoft’s revenue, the brand has been one of the largest and most influential forces in the video game industry since it entered the console wars with Nintendo and Sony in 2001.