X will make govt content takedown requests more transparent: Elon Musk

In a post on social media platform X, Musk said that any censorship required by governments is now clearly visible, signalling the platform's intention to provide users with greater insight into actions taken at the request of government authorities.

“Any censorship required by governments is now clearly visible,” Musk mentioned.

Under the proposed changes, X users will be able to see when governments seek the removal of posts or request restrictions on accounts.

The platform also plans to disclose details about the agencies making such requests and, where available, the legal grounds or justification cited for the action.