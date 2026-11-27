"Parents want practical tools, and teens deserve room to grow. With Parental Controls on X, families can set the guardrails that fit their home while teens keep ownership of their accounts and can see every change," said Michael O'Herlihy, Head of Safety at X.

The supervision framework has been designed to be transparent and age-based, ending automatically when the teenager reaches adulthood. "Parents get guardrails, not a window into their teen's private life. Simple, transparent and built to grow with families," said Mridul Singhai, Product Engineering Lead at X.

However, X noted that users must be at least 13 years old to join the platform, while teen accounts are already protected by default settings that restrict sensitive content and disable targeted advertising. The new parental controls add another layer of safety tools on top of those existing protections, the company said.