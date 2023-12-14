X Corp banned over 3L accounts for policy violations in India in Nov

NEW DELHI: Elon Musk-run X Corp banned a record 3,33,036 accounts in India between October 26 and November 25, mostly for promoting child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity.

The micro-blogging platform, going through a churning under Musk, who has recently appointed a new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, also took down 2,233 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform in the country.

In total, X banned 3,35,269 accounts in the reporting period in India.

X, in its monthly report in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021, said that it received 1,062 complaints from users in India in the same time frame through its grievance redressal mechanisms.

In addition, X processed 52 grievances which were appealing account suspensions.

"We overturned 1 of these account suspensions after reviewing the specifics of the situation. The remaining reported accounts remain suspended," said the company. "We received 35 requests related to general questions about accounts during this reporting period," it added.

Most complaints from India were about hateful conduct (556), followed by abuse/ harassment (273), sensitive adult content (122), and impersonation (52).

Under the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

Between September 26 and October 25, X banned 2,34,584 accounts in India.

The micro-blogging platform also took down 2,755 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform in the country.

In addition, between August 26 and September 25, the company banned 5,57,764 accounts and took down 1,675 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform in the country.

Meanwhile, X has "actioned" over 3,25,000 pieces of content that violated its terms of service, including violent speech and hateful conduct, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.