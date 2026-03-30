WTO fails to reach consensus on key e-commerce moratorium, reforms

The 14th ministerial conference (MC), which concluded in the early hours on March 30 in the capital city of Cameroon, could not reach a consensus on a moratorium on non-violation complaints under the Agreement on Trade-related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS).

Talks on the e-commerce import duty moratorium reached a deadlock between Brazil and the US. While some member countries agreed to a four-year extension, Brazil was negotiating for two years, but the US was pushing for a longer duration of five years.

In May 1998, WTO members agreed for the first time not to impose customs duties on electronic transmissions for two years, a moratorium that has been extended biennially since then. Its expiry would open the door to imposing tariffs on e-commerce.