WPI inflation rises to 9.87 pc in June; minerals, food items see price spike

Wholesale inflation in fuel and power was 27.41 per cent in June, as against 30.33 per cent in May, data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Tuesday showed.

Inflation in food articles was 5.49 per cent in June, up from 3.60 per cent in May. Non-food articles WPI inflation was 11.07 per cent, while in minerals it was 9.45 per cent in June.

In manufactured products, inflation was unchanged at 7.48 per cent as in May.

Retail or consumer price index-based inflation too had surged to a 17-month high of 4.38 per cent in June, as against 3.93 per cent in the previous month.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which mainly factors in CPI when arriving at its monetary policy, has been mandated by the government to ensure that headline inflation remains at 4 per cent, with a 2 per cent margin on either side.

Last month, the RBI raised its inflation projection for the current fiscal year to 5.1 per cent from 4.6 per cent, largely due to mounting input costs, driven by the pass-through of higher global energy prices to retail petrol and diesel prices.