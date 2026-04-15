Worldwide PC shipments rise 4 pc in Q1: Report

Rishi Padhi, Research Principal at Gartner, said the year-on-year growth was ‘artificially inflated,’ primarily due to stockpiling ahead of price increases driven by rising memory prices, commonly referred to as memflation, along with higher costs of DRAM and NAND flash components.

He added that this trend was particularly visible in lower-margin PC segments.

The comparison base also influenced the growth figures, as the first quarter of 2025 had seen elevated shipments due to front-loading ahead of US tariffs, further distorting the year-on-year trend.

In terms of vendor performance, there were no significant changes among the top four global PC makers.