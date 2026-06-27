World's 1st hydrogen production launched at IGCAR

CHENNAI: The Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) on Friday inaugurated the world's first nuclear-powered hydrogen production facility based on the Copper-Chlorine (Cu-Cl) thermochemical cycle at the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) in Kalpakkam, marking a significant milestone in India's clean energy programme.
The demonstration facility uses nuclear process heat generated by the Fast Breeder Test Reactor (FBTR), making it the first of its kind to integrate advanced nuclear technology with hydrogen production.
The facility was inaugurated by DAE Secretary and Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty in the presence of IGCAR Director Sreekumar G Pillai.
Describing the project as a major technological achievement, Dr Mohanty said nuclear power can provide both carbon-free electricity and high-temperature process heat, making it well-suited for large-scale hydrogen production. He said the technology would contribute to India's energy security, decarbonisation efforts and long-term sustainable development goals.
The facility showcases the successful deployment of the Copper-Chlorine thermochemical hydrogen production technology developed by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). The Cu-Cl cycle is considered one of the most promising hydrogen production technologies because it operates at relatively lower temperatures while offering higher thermodynamic efficiency than many conventional processes.
By utilising nuclear heat from fast reactors, the process eliminates greenhouse gas emissions associated with fossil fuel-based hydrogen production. Developed jointly by BARC and IGCAR, the project involved years of research, engineering, fabrication, installation, testing and commissioning.
According to officials, the plant will provide operational data to further optimise the process and support future scale-up for commercial applications.
Pillai said the project builds on more than four decades of expertise gained through the FBTR programme and demonstrates the potential of advanced nuclear systems beyond electricity generation. He added that the technology would strengthen India's clean hydrogen mission and support the country's long-term low-carbon energy transition.