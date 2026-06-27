World's 1st hydrogen production launched at IGCAR

The demonstration facility uses nuclear process heat generated by the Fast Breeder Test Reactor (FBTR), making it the first of its kind to integrate advanced nuclear technology with hydrogen production.

The facility was inaugurated by DAE Secretary and Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty in the presence of IGCAR Director Sreekumar G Pillai.

Describing the project as a major technological achievement, Dr Mohanty said nuclear power can provide both carbon-free electricity and high-temperature process heat, making it well-suited for large-scale hydrogen production. He said the technology would contribute to India's energy security, decarbonisation efforts and long-term sustainable development goals.