World stocks, oil prices are mixed after US launches strikes in southern Iran

The attacks came even as President Donald Trump said on social media that negotiations on ending the war were “proceeding nicely.”

In early European trading, Germany's DAX lost 0.7 per cent to 25,214.08, while the CAC 40 in Paris shed 0.9 per cent to 8,187.07. In Britain, the FTSE 100 gained 0.7 per cent to 10,540.40.

The futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.5 per cent.

Oil prices were mixed, with Brent crude rising but still trading below USD 100 a barrel while US benchmark crude oil fell.