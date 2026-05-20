World shares track Wall Street's retreat as bond markets crank up pressure

Bond yields have been climbing as the war with Iran drags on, raising worries over prolonged higher inflation.

US futures were mixed, with the future for the S&P 500 up 0.2% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.1% lower.

In early European trading, Germany's DAX was nearly unchanged at 24,390.32, while the CAC 40 in Paris inched up 0.1% to 7,992.24. Britain's FTSE 100 lost 0.3% to 10,303.23.