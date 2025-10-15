World shares swing higher after wobbly day on Wall Street

BANGKOK: Shares swung higher Wednesday in Europe and Asia, supported by buying of technology shares, as hopes for a US interest rate cut helped to offset worries over simmering trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Gold rose to new highs, hitting $4,217 per ounce. The precious metal has soared nearly 60% in 2025 as investors seek a hedge against a long list of uncertainties, including higher tariffs and the economy.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled Tuesday that the Fed is slightly more worried about the job market, raising expectations that the central bank will come through with another rate hike.

“Rising downside risks to employment have shifted our assessment of the balance of risks,” he said at a meeting of the National Association of Business Economics in Philadelphia.

Traders took heart from his words, given the lack of fresh data due to the US government shutdown, “reading Powell like a haiku — every pause, every syllable weighed for hidden meaning,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

“The message, once decoded, was clear enough: two rate cuts aren't just a possibility, they're the main course,” he said.

The future for the S&P 500 was up 0.4% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3%.

Germany's DAX edged 0.1% higher to 24,251.39, while the CAC 40 in Paris climbed 2.3% to 8,103.60. Britain's FTSE 100 was nearly unchanged at 9,449.83.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 rose 1.8% to 47,672.67, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong surged 2.1% to 25,973.55.

The Shanghai Composite index gained 1.2% to 3,912.21.

In South Korea, the Kospi jumped 2.7% to 3,657.28 as market heavyweight Samsung Electronics advanced 3.7%.

Taiwan's Taiex added 1.8%.

US indexes bounced Tuesday between gains and losses, weighed down by renewed jitters over friction between Washington and Beijing.

The S&P 500 gave up 0.2% to 6,644.31. The Dow climbed 0.4% to 46,270.46, while the Nasdaq composite dropped 0.8% to 22,521.70.

Markets have gyrated as the US and China have traded harsh words and threats of new trade sanctions and tariffs.

Technology stocks are hypersensitive to trade issues since big chipmakers and other companies rely on China for raw materials and manufacturing. China's large consumer base is also important for their sales growth. Chipmaker Nvidia slumped 2.6% and Broadcom fell 3.5%.

While US President Donald Trump's trade war with the second biggest economy and leading global rival is shaking up the global trading system, the US economy has so far dodged any major impact from his frequently shifting US tariff policies. That could change if nations fall back into a cycle of retaliatory tariffs and companies pass along more of the higher costs to consumers.

The government shutdown has disrupted the usual economic updates on inflation, consumer spending and employment, making it more difficult for investors and economists to gauge the tariffs' economic impact.

A lack of updates about the US economy has also left the Fed without much of the data it uses to make policy decisions. The central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point in September amid worries that unemployment could worsen. That marked its first cut of the year and Wall Street expects similar cuts at the Fed's meetings in October and December.

Wall Street is looking toward the upcoming round of company earnings and forecasts to get a better sense of the broader economic picture.

Fresh profit reports can also help traders gauge the broader market's value amid criticism that it has become too expensive. For stocks to look less expensive overall, either prices need to fall or companies' profits need to rise.

Reports from banks, the first big sector to kick off this round of earnings updates, hint at Wall Street notching one of its most profitable quarters ever. Still, executives from major banks expressed various degrees of caution about markets and the economy.

In other dealings early Wednesday, US benchmark crude oil lost 12 cents to $58.58 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 17 cents to $62.22 per barrel.

The US dollar slipped to 151.21 Japanese yen from 151.83 yen. The euro rose to $1.1633 from $1.1608.