World shares retreat, oil prices trade above USD 100 per cent barrel

The future for the S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4per cent.

In Germany, the DAX fell 0.2 per cent to 25,535.88. The CAC 40 in Paris edged 0.2 per cent higher, while Britain's FTSE 100 lost 0.2 per cent to 10,651.40.

The price of Brent crude jumped 3.4 per cent on Wednesday, surging above USD 100 a barrel for the first time since July. It added another 0.3 per cent early Thursday, to USD 101.52 a barrel.

US benchmark crude gained 0.4 per cent to USD 96.42 a barrel.

The latest attacks between the US and Iran are stifling the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz, and US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that oil prices likely won't fall until after US midterm elections.

In Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 reversed earlier losses, gaining 0.2 per cent to 65,270.95 and the Kospi in South Korea fell 0.3 per cent to 7,033.92.