World shares mostly advance after global bond sell-off, drop in oil prices

US futures edged higher. The futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures also gained 0.3 per cent.

In early European trading, Britain's FTSE 100 climbed 0.5 per cent to 10,733.65. France's CAC 40 also rose 0.5 per cent to 8,118.32, while Germany's DAX advanced 1 per cent to 25,514.28.

Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1.3 per cent to 66,364.20. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 1 per cent to 24,510.09. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4 per cent to 8,665.00.

India's Sensex was up 0.3 per cent.

Markets in mainland China, Taiwan and South Korea were closed because of a holiday.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 was almost unchanged on Thursday, edging down less than 0.1 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.3 per cent, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite climbed less than 0.1 per cent.