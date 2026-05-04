World shares mixed, with sharp gains for tech stocks, while oil prices bounce back

Oil prices rebounded and Brent crude climbed more than USD 2 a barrel as the US launched an effort early Monday to guide ships out of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran rejected the plan but was reviewing the US response to its latest proposal to end the war, Iran's judiciary Mizan news agency cited Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei saying Sunday.

The price of a barrel of US benchmark crude was up USD 1.80 at USD 103.73 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, jumped USD 2.23 to USD 110.40 a barrel.

The future for the S&P 500 was nearly unchanged, while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.3 per cent.

Germany's DAX edged 0.1 per cent higher to 24,303.77, while the CAC 40 in Paris declined 0.5% to 8,072.91. Markets in Britain were closed for a holiday.