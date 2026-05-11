World shares mixed, oil rises after Trump rejects Iran's response to ceasefire proposal

US futures edged less than 0.1 per cent lower.

In early European trading, Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.2 per cent to 10,253.99. Germany's DAX fell less than 0.1 per cent to 24,328.17, and France's CAC 40 lost 0.8 per cent to 8,049.31.

In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 0.5 per cent to 62,417.88 after briefly reaching another record high in intraday trading at above 63,300. Technology-focused investment holding company SoftBank Group, one of Japan's largest stocks, fell more than 6 per cent.