World shares fall, oil climbs over Iran war de-escalation uncertainties

US futures were down 0.7 per cent.

In early European trading, Britain's FTSE 100 lost 1.3 per cent to 9,977.65. France's CAC 40 fell 1.1 per cent to 7,762.41, and Germany's DAX dropped 1.6 per cent to 22,583.07.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 was trading 0.3 per cent lower at 53,603.65. South Korea's Kospi lost 3.2 per cent to 5,460.46.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.9 per cent to 24,856.43, while the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.1 per cent to 3,889.08.

Australia's S and P/ASX 200 edged down 0.1 per cent, while Taiwan's Taiex was trading 0.3 per cent lower.