World shares are mostly higher after US stocks rally on strong earnings

Germany's DAX rose 0.5 per cent to 25,423.64, and the CAC 40 in Paris added 0.5 per cent to 7,880.90. Britain's FTSE 100 edged 0.1 per cent higher, to 10,743.65.

US futures were mixed, with the contract for the S&P 500 up 0.1 per cent, while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1 per cent.

In Asian trading, the Kospi in Seoul gained 3.3 per cent to 5,735.66.

South Korean AI company Elice, whose 32 per cent drop Tuesday in its first day of trading spooked markets, rebounded on Wednesday, hitting the upward limit of 29.9 per cent.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 rose 0.9 per cent to 64,621.24 after Japan reported that its exports jumped 16.7 per cent in September from a year earlier, on strong sales of autos and computer-related components. Imports surged 18.9 per cent, largely thanks to higher prices for oil due to the Iran war, nearly doubling Japan's trade deficit for the same month a year earlier.