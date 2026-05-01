World shares are mixed with most markets closed for May Day, while oil holds steady at USD 111 per barrel

Brent crude's price rose 83 cents to USD 111.23 per barrel while the US benchmark crude added 12 cents to USD 105.19 per barrel.

Prospects for a deal to cement a three-week ceasefire in the Iran war remained clouded as Iran's supreme leader said it will protect its nuclear and missile capabilities as a national asset.

The war's shocks to oil supplies and prices are putting pressure on US President Donald Trump, who was floating a new plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passageway for oil and gas exports from the Middle East.

Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.6 per cent to 10,319.24. In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.7 per cent to 59,678.31 as the Japanese yen gained against the US dollar. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 surged 0.9 per cent to 8,743.70.