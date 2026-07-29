World shares are mixed, South Korea's Kospi share index falls 6 pc, while oil prices surge

In early European trading, Germany's DAX lost 0.4 per cent to 25,357.69, while the CAC 40 in Paris skidded 0.8 per cent to 8,395.21. Britain's FTSE 100 edged 0.1 per cent lower to 10,865.48.

The future for the S&P 500 gained 0.2 per cent while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed.

The latest rout in Seoul was led by a plunge in shares in chipmaker SK Hynix after its operating profit in the last quarter fell short of analysts' forecasts even though it soared nearly sixfold.

The Kospi fell more than 8 per cent earlier in the day, but closed 6 per cent lower, at 5,663.24. The benchmark only recently had topped 9,000 before bouncing back down to its lowest level since early April.

SK Hynix sank 9.4 per cent while shares in Samsung Electronics dropped 4.8 per cent.

Markets have been stricken by spates of selling of AI-related stocks as investors react to various developments including progress in China toward cheaper, advanced AI models.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 lost 1.5 per cent to 61,434.19, giving up early gains. Shares in chipmaking equipment maker Tokyo Electron sank 10.6 per cent and chip measuring and inspection systems maker Lasertec Corp. fell 8.3 per cent.