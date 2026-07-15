World shares are mixed, oil prices climb as Iran threatens to block Middle East energy exports

Stock price gains overall were moderate given worries that the United States and Iran may return to an all-out war. Renewed attacks in the Middle East have raised the risks of further disruptions of transport of oil and gas through the Strait of Hormuz, pushing oil prices higher.

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard threatened Wednesday to halt all energy exports from the Middle East over the US blockade. US President Donald Trump announced Monday that the blockade was resumed as an interim agreement on ending the war unravelled.

“The export of oil and gas from the region will be either for everyone or for no one,” said the statement by the Iranian side.

Brent crude, the international standard, rose 0.6 per cent to USD 85.23 a barrel, while benchmark US crude gained 0.7 per cent to USD 79.89 a barrel.

“The US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding signed last month has proved to be anything but. The two sides are once again exchanging military strikes, and they hold completely different views on the state of affairs in the Strait of Hormuz,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.