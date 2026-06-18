World shares are mixed following signing of US-Iran deal on ending war

The deal waives US-backed sanctions on the country, immediately allowing Iran to sell its oil freely in a major concession from Washington, according to details released by both countries.

The news came after US markets closed with losses for the day.

In early European trading, Germany's DAX edged 0.2 per cent higher to 24,987.35, while the CAC 40 in Paris edged 0.1 per cent lower, to 8,424.47. Britain's FTSE 100 shed 0.8 per cent to 10,422.40.

The future for the S&P 500 was up 0.9 per cent, while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6 per cent.

During Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 resumed its climb, gaining 1.7 per cent to a new closing high of 71,053.49. It topped 70,000 for the first time this week and is still gaining thanks to hopes for an end to the war and strong buying of high-tech shares due to the artificial intelligence boom.