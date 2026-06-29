World shares are mixed as tech stocks in Japan and South Korea extend losses

Benchmarks in Japan and South Korea recovered most of their earlier declines in a day weighed on by more selling of artificial intelligence-related shares.

Oil prices rose after tensions between the US and Iran escalated over the weekend as Tehran launched fresh drone and missile attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait in response to new U.S. airstrikes, adding to uncertainties clouding the Benchmarks in Japan and South Korea recovered most of their earlier declines in a day weighed on by more selling of artificial intelligence-related shares outlook.