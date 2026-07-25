World shares are mixed and oil prices fall, markets in Asia skid in sell-off of AI-related shares

The S&P 500 rose 0.1 per cent. The index is on track for its second consecutive losing week, which hasn't happened since March.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 133 points, or 0.3 per cent, as of 10:25 a.m. Eastern time. The Nasdaq fell 0.5 per cent, weighed down by sharp losses from several big stocks. Both indices are also on track for weekly losses.