World shares are mixed after US stocks fall back, while oil edges lower

In early European trading, Germany's DAX rose 0.7 per cent to 26,329.28, while the CAC 40 in Paris gained 0.3 per cent to 8,728.22.

Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.5 per cent at 10,925.78.

The future for the S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was nearly unchanged.

Selling of computer chipmakers and other stocks linked to the boom in artificial intelligence appeared to taper off a bit as Tokyo's Nikkei 225 lost 0.1 per cent to 65,606.71.

The Kospi in South Korea dropped 0.6 per cent to 6,258.77 and Taiwan's Taiex fell 0.4 per cent.

The Shanghai Composite index gained 1 per cent to 3,940.04 after China reported its exports grew at a slightly slower but still robust pace of about 24 per cent in July on strong demand for electronics and other high-tech products. China's huge trade surplus narrowed last month and imports also slowed.