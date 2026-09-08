World shares and US futures decline, while oil prices press higher

A wave of Houthi attacks on oil facilities and utilities in Saudi Arabia's southern region has escalated renewed fighting between an important US ally and Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen.

In early European trading, Germany's DAX declined 0.3 per cent to 25,922.44, and the CAC 40 in Paris fell 0.2 per cent to 8,291.43. Britain's FTSE 100 was nearly unchanged, at 10,824.32.

The future for the S&P 500 was down 0.2 per cent, while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7 per cent.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gave up early gains, sinking 1.7 per cent to 65,269.33 as major exporters were sold due to a surge in the value of the Japanese yen.

Shares in Toyota Motor Corp. shed 4.1 per cent, while electronics maker Panasonic Holdings Corp. fell 5.8 per cent.

Early Tuesday, the US dollar slipped to 153.86 Japanese yen from 154.34 yen. The yen has gained value against the dollar in the past few days on expectations that the US and Japanese governments might intervene to prevent the yen from weakening further. Last week, the dollar briefly rose to about 160 yen.

The government reported that the economy grew at a slightly faster annual pace in the April-June quarter than earlier reported, at 1.4 per cent. Earlier, the Cabinet Office had estimated the annualised growth rate at 1.1 per cent.