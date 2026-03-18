World shares advance, oil slips back despite barrage of attacks by Iran

US futures rose 0.5 per cent after a session of moderate gains on Wall Street ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates later in the day. With higher oil prices feeding into other inflation, the Fed is widely expected to keep rates on hold.

Worries over global oil and gas supplies and rising prices are still clouding global markets, though Brent crude, the international standard, fell slightly to USD 103.14 per barrel, down from above USD 106 on Monday.

US benchmark crude fell 1.6 per cent to USD 94.67 per barrel.